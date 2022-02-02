Valheim dev talks Steam Deck support and biome progress as it celebrates first birthday

Valheim developer Iron Gate Studios has shared a first look at its early access Viking survival game running on Steam Deck - saying it's hopping to get it "running smoothly" on Valve's platform for launch - as part of a look ahead at its plans for 2022 and beyond.

Writing in a post to mark Valheim's first birthday - and a phenomenal 12 months for the game - Iron Gate said it "would of course like to have Valheim running smoothly on [Steam Deck] from the start, so that's something we're working on at the moment."

"Wouldn't it be great to be able to bring Valheim with you on the train," the studio added, "or maybe even out into the woods?".

Valheim - Hearth & Home Update Trailer.

Additionally, Iron Gate developer Jonathan Smårs shared a brief video of the game running on Steam Deck over on Twitter, saying he was, "looking forward to the release and playing Valheim on the go with my friends!".

Additionally, as shared on Twitter, developer Jonathan Smårs said he was "looking forward to the release and playing Valheim on the go with my friends!".

Iron Gate's Steam Deck news comes alongside a fresh batch of teases for some of the additions Valheim will receive as its enters its second year of early access, with the developer saying it's currently "putting the finishing touches" to its Mountain update.

As it explained previously, this was envisaged as a smaller update to tide players over while they wait for the highly anticipated Mistlands biome expansion, and is designed to "make the Mountains a bit more interesting, especially for [players] who love to explore new places". There are a couple of images of Valheim's enhanced mountains below.

Exploring some mountain innards...

...and, erm, some blue stuff.

And speaking of Mistlands, the developer says work on the biome is "ramping up" right now. It's nailed down the area's "core concept" - alongside other details, such as the inhabitants it'll have - and work is progressing on creating new mechanics, enemies, and building pieces for the area. There's no hint as to when Iron Gate expects Mistlands to arrive, but it did share this mysterious creature from the biome as part of its update:

The good kind of video game bug (until it tries to kill you).

As for Valheim's first anniversary, Iron Gate says it'll be celebrating throughout the month of February with some "big stuff planned". And if you've yet to experience the superb early access survival adventure yourselves, you might like to know that there's currently 25% off - bringing the price down to £11.61 - as part of Steam's current Lunar New Year Sale.