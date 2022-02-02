Rocksteady's Suicide Squad has reportedly been delayed into next year

Warner Bros has reportedly delayed developer Rocksteady's video game take on DC Comics' Suicide Squad series, with the game now expected to launch some time in 2023.

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad, officially titled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, was announced last August, with publisher Warner Bros confirming it to be an open-world co-op game (and a continuation of Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham Universe) set within an open-world version of Metropolis, and designed for up to four players. It was initially slated for a PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X release some time this year.

However, a new report by Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with" Suicide Squad's development, now claims Warner Bros has "quietly" delayed the game into 2023.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official - Gameplay Trailer.

No specific reason for the reported delay was outlined in Bloomberg's story, but it's worth noting that Warner Bros' other Batman title, Gotham Knights - a solo and co-op open-world action-RPG being developed by the publisher's Montreal studio - was also the subject of a delay last year, with its 2021 release being pushed into 2022.

Whatever might be happening behind the scenes with Suicide Squad, it makes sense - as many noted at the time of Gotham Knights' official delay - that Warner Bros wouldn't want two co-op-focused open-world Batman titles releasing in the same year.

Today's report follows a tweet from WarnerMedia's chief executive officer Jason Kilar last week highlighting the fact the company would be "delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games" in 2022, with an accompanying series of images showing logos for Gotham Knights and Hogwarts Legacy (itself previously the subject of seemingly now debunked delay rumours). Suicide Squad was notably absent from the set.