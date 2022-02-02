Evil Within developer's Ghostwire: Tokyo gets March release date

Following a smattering of leaks over the past few weeks, Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks' action-horror title Ghostwire: Tokyo has finally been given an official release date, and will be making its way to PlayStation 5 on 25th March.

Ghostwire: Tokyo got its first (and decidedly enigmatic) showing back at E3 2019; one year on, Tango Gameworks revealed the game to be some sort of action-focussed first-person horror experience unfolding on the rain-slicked streets of Tokyo, where players must energetically thrust their supernatural abilities at strikingly designed spirits known as The Visitors.

That second showing bought with it a 2021 release window, but as last year reached its mid-point, Tango and publisher Bethesda announced a delay for the intriguing horror thingy, saying it was now aiming to launch in "early 2022".

Ghostwire: Tokyo - 'Hannya' Official Gameplay Trailer

Aside from another gameplay trailer reveal in September, word on the title has been relatively quiet since then, leaving many to ponder whether Ghostwire: Tokyo would manage to meet its revised launch window. A couple of leaks over the last few weeks appeared to answer that question in the affirmative, but we now have an official answer courtesy of Sony, albeit arriving in a rather understated fashion.

The company has now announced it'll be showcasing Ghostwire: Tokyo in a special YouTube and Twitch livestream scheduled for tomorrow, 3rd February, at 10pm UK time/2pm PT. New gameplay and behind-the-scenes details are promised as part of the presentation, and tucked away on the corresponding YouTube page, as part of the video's description, is confirmation the game will finally be launching for PlayStation 5 on 25th March.

There's understandably no mention of the previously announced PC version of Ghostwire in Sony's announcement, but we can probably assume it'll be arriving at the same time as the PlayStation 5 version, unless we hear otherwise.

Should tomorrow's livestream leave you appropriately enthused, Sony also makes mention of a Deluxe Edition of Ghostwire: Tokyo in its description, which includes three days of early access, plus the Shinobi Outfit, Kunai Weapon, and Streetwear Fashion Pack. Now you too can look sharp as hell while a malevolent ghost-child in a raincoat smashes your face in.