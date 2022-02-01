Techland asks Dying Light 2 fans with early retail copies not to play until launch

With early retail copies of Dying Light 2 now out in the wild, developer Techland has asked fans who've received the game ahead of Friday's official launch to hold off playing until then.

"Fellow survivors," the developer wrote in a message on Twitter, "we see that some of you got an access to the retail copies of Dying Light 2 before the release date... We understand you want to start exploring the City ASAP and we couldn't be happier!".

Despite its jovial exclamation mark, the developer continued by asking those with early copies to wait until Dying Light 2's official release this Friday, 4th February, before playing. "By that time," it explains, "you'll also get access to all improvements and fixes we've implemented within [the] last weeks and will introduce with the day 1 patch. That's the way to experience Dying Light 2 the way it's meant to be played."

It remains to be seen whether fans - who've had a long wait for Dying Light 2 as its bumpy development navigated multiple delays, high-profile staff departures, and numerous reports of mismanagement at Techland - will be able to contain their excitement long enough to abide by the developer's wishes now that copies are in their hands, especially given positive early word.

Will the full game live up to those strong first impressions? All will be revealed when Dying Light 2 launches for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC (but not Switch) this Friday.