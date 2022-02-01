Polygon characters coming to Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier battle royale

Cloud with a gun!

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 1 February 2022

Polygon character skins are coming to Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier.

The First Soldier is Square Enix's battle royale for mobile, based on its iconic RPG.

Now skins will be released based on the polygonal character models from the original PS1 release.

Yes, that means we'll finally see Cloud firing a gun.

The news was shared by the Japanese Final Fantasy Twitter account with a promotional image, although no date was given.

The game's second season will begin on 28th February, with a new trailer showing off details.

It will include the Dragoon style to leap above competitors; a new materia named Telepo to teleport across the battlefield; a Flare Thrower weapon; and Bahamut as a new boss and summon.

Coming later in the season will be a Shinra Building Map for a new battle mode, private matches, and more.

Before then, a Valentine's Day event has now begun, with new challenges added to acquire various cosmetics courtesy of Mog the Moogle. There will also be an influx of Cactaur enemies and an EXP boost. Full details here.

This all comes as part of the 25th anniversary of the original Final Fantasy 7 game. An update for the much anticipated FF7 Remake part two is also expected this year as part of the celebration.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

A Harry Potter MMO was "killed" by EA for lack of belief in the IP

Riddikulus.

29

Disney and Tencent announce Avatar MMORPG

But...

26

Final Fantasy 14 is so popular it's been pulled from sale

Temporarily suspended for new players.

24

Congestion issues continue in Final Fantasy 14

Yoshida apologises once again for the inconvenience.

19

Eve Online announces Doctor Who crossover event where you fight Daleks

Time phwoar.

16

You may also enjoy...

Final Fantasy 14 director blames "my own selfishness" for Endwalker expansion's two-week delay

"I am truly sorry."

31

Amazon faces backlash after New World region transfer U-turn

"I wasted 80 hours…"

49

Yoshida "positive" about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox

"We are still in discussions with Microsoft."

27

World of Warcraft players stage sit-in protest following Blizzard allegations

Calls for NPC based on former dev to be kicked out of Stormwind.

61

New World is Amazon's first video game hit with half a million concurrent players on Steam

Fifth-highest ever.

6

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

2

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store