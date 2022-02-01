MLB The Show 22 is a PlayStation game for Xbox and Nintendo Switch

Last year, the previously PlayStation-exclusive baseball series MLB The Show arrived on Xbox for the first time - and even launched as part of Xbox Game Pass.

This year, MLB The Show 22 will arrive for PlayStation, Xbox - and Nintendo Switch.

Last night, box art for the game was released showing Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani - and that PlayStation logo - on all versions. This year, again, it will arrive as part of Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Digital Foundry appraises MLB The Show 21 for PlayStation and Xbox.

Even after last year, there's still something odd about seeing the PlayStation logo on other console boxes. MLB has long been developed by Sony's San Diego Studio, which has made numerous iterations of the franchise to date.

Of course, after last night, we should also now expect a PlayStation logo on Destiny 3.