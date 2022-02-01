Mason Greenwood reportedly dropped from FIFA 22 following rape allegations

Mason Greenwood has reportedly been dropped from FIFA 22 following rape allegations.

The Manchester United footballer's likeness has been removed across all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, PC) in offline modes and has been removed from the team squad, according to the Manchester Evening News.

However, at present he remains in the Ultimate Team mode and can be traded.

Greenwood was arrested on 30th January on suspicion of rape and assault of a young woman.

Greater Manchester Police were made aware of "social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence" and added "we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault".

Greenwood remains in police custody.

Eurogamer has contacted EA for confirmation of Greenwood's removal from the game.

In a statement, Manchester United said it did "not condone violence of any kind", and confirmed Greenwood would not be returning to training or to play matches until further notice.

There is precedent for EA removing players in this way. Man City defender Benjamin Mendy was also removed from the game while facing court charges for rape and sexual assault.