Danny Trejo is guest starring in OlliOlli World

Which launches next week on PC and consoles.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 1 February 2022

OlliOlli World, the ambitious new entry in Roll7's acclaimed skateboarding series, is just a week away from release, and the developer is marking the final countdown to launch with news that Hollywood star Danny Trejo will be making an appearance in-game.

Trejo is certainly prolific, having featured in over 250 film and TV roles (including the likes of Machete and From Dusk Till Dawn), and his video game credits are steadily expanding too. His OlliOlli World cameo will be the actor's second video game appearance in a little over two months, having been given a starring role in his own Far Cry 6's DLC at the end of last year.

It's not entirely clear why Trejo will be cameoing in OlliOlli World - other than i) why not? and ii) so people like me write articles like this promoting the game - but Roll7 says he'll be serving as a side-quest host for players that manage to find him. Additionally, those that successfully do his bidding will unlock a special (if still-mysterious) cosmetic item to slap on their characters.

OlliOlli World - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer.

Roll7 calls Trejo's OlliOlli World appearance "one of the most visually impressive and life-like digital recreations [of the star] ever", which is quite the boast. Having now seen the 3D render of his character, however, I think it's fair to say few will disagree with the statement:

olliolli_world_danny_trejo
Good luck trying to guess which one is real.

OlliOlli World, if you haven't been following along with its pre-release teases, takes the wonderfully satisfying skateboard-infused action-platforming of Roll7's earlier OlliOlli games and transplants it into the striking - and, for the first time in the series, fully 3D - world of Radlandia, a kingdom forged by the skateboard gods.

"Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges, and make new friends," is how Roll7 explained it previously. "Customise your character's looks, tricks, and style while you experience explorable levels with multiple paths that provide an array of opportunities for player expression. Challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels."

OlliOlli World - which is being published by Private Division, the Take-Two label that bought Roll7 last year - will cost £24.99 when it launches digitally for Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC next Tuesday, 8th February.

