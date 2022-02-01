Battlefield 2042 Season One pushed back to summer

DICE has pushed back the start of Battlefield 2042's Season One until "early summer".

Following a rocky launch for the game, DICE is busy addressing feedback from players and implementing extensive fixes.

An update is due in early March, which will include improvements to scoreboards, but subsequent necessary updates have forced Season One to be moved from its original March release.

Digital Foundry - Battlefield 2042: PS5 vs Xbox Series X/S.

Those updates include work on:

Voice communication (VOIP) and player profile

A tighter squad loop, including a refined ping system

Feedback-based improvements to gunplay

Improved reward loop

Expanded tools, modes, and tweaks to player experience gains in Battlefield Portal

Today we?re sharing the latest #Battlefield 2042 details, our new player feedback loop, and a status update for Season One.



Learn full details: https://t.co/6y8368gebO pic.twitter.com/WrueRz2ICm — Battlefield (@Battlefield) February 1, 2022

The decision to move the Season One start is a slap in the face to players who purchased the Year 1 Pass as part of the Gold and Ultimate Editions. Those players will receive an exclusive bundle as compensation, containing a Specialist skin, weapon and vehicle skins, a melee weapon and Player Card in the next update.

Dice is also planning an improved player feedback process, "knowing that your feedback on the progress is critical".

"We are committed to, and focused on, ensuring Battlefield 2042 lives up to our ambitions and your expectations - it's a task we're dedicated to accomplishing," reads a statement.

When Season One does arrive in early Summer, it will deliver four Seasons, four new Specialists, and new locations, plus other new content.

This news follows an update last month that brought changes to Portal XP.