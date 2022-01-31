Troy Baker U-turns on voice NFT project

"I've heard you and apologise for accusing anyone of 'hating'."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 31 January 2022

Prolific video game voice actor Troy Baker, star of The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite and Fortnite, has abandoned his plans to partner with a controversial voice NFT company.

In a short statement issued via Twitter today, Baker also apologised for "accusing anyone of 'hating' just by simply disagreeing with me".

Two weeks ago, Baker announced his partnership with VoiceverseNFT, a company which uses software to create and sell AI voiceovers.

"You can hate. Or you can create," Baker wrote at the time. "What'll it be?"

The response online, almost universally, was the former.

Criticism of the idea ranged from condemnation of voices being sold via planet-burning cryptocurrency, the suggestion this could lead to less work for other, less-famous voice artists, and scrutiny of VoiceverseNFT itself - which proved worthwhile.

Just days after Baker's announcement, VoiceverseNFT admitted using voice lines taken from another AI voice service without permission in a promotion for its own tech.

Baker previously responded to the backlash surrounding his initial announcement, and admitted his wording "might have been a bit antagonistic". Today's apology and climbdown is a complete U-turn, however.

"Thank you all for your feedback and patience," Baker wrote today. "After careful consideration, I've decided to not continue the partnership with VoiceVerseNFT.

"Intentions aside, I've heard you and apologise for accusing anyone of 'hating' just by simply disagreeing with me."

Earlier today, Team17 sought to distance itself from the idea it would add NFTs to the indie games it published, following the widely-disliked announcement it had partnered with an NFT firm to sell Worms collectibles.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about The Last of Us: Part 2

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Ubisoft's NFT bosses say players just "don't get it"

"It's really beneficial."

248

Team17 announces "environmentally friendly" Worms NFTs

UPDATE: Many staff not told of NFT project before announce today, Eurogamer understands.

106

Microsoft is changing how it runs Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscriptions

UPDATE: Changes will roll out globally.

81

Nintendo has filed another 1300 copyright strikes against a music-sharing YouTube channel

Nintend-no.

72

French retailer warns customers to "choose their machine carefully" after Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

"Notice to gamers, Microsoft has bought Activision!"

71

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store