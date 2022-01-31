Pokémon Legends: Arceus is UK's fourth-biggest boxed Pokémon launch ever

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has become another big sales success story for the franchise - just two months after last November's Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Indeed, Legends: Arceus shifted more boxed copies in the UK than last year's pair of remakes, and is now the fourth-biggest boxed Pokémon launch in the UK of all time - behind Sun/Moon, Sword/Shield and Alpha Sapphire/Omega Ruby.

When you look at Pokémon games not launched as part of a pair, Legends: Arceus is the biggest ever release - a record previously held since 2000 by Pokémon Yellow on Game Boy (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz).

"Inspired as much by Pokémon Go as it is Breath of the Wild, Pokémon Legends: Arceus is flimsy and compulsive - and exhilaratingly new," Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Pokémon Legends Arceus review.

Elsewhere in last week's chart, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection arrived in fifth place. Maximum Games' Rugby 22 arrived in 33rd.