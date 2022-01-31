Hazelight Studios' acclaimed It Takes Two being adapted for film and television

Currently focus of a "multi-party bidding war".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 31 January 2022

And the video game adaptations keep a-coming, this time with the news that Hazelight Studios' acclaimed co-operative platformer It Takes Two is the latest in an increasingly long line of games to be making the journey to the big and small screen.

It Takes Two - which released for PC and consoles last March, and featured in many a Game of the Year list as 2021 drew to a close - follows the adventures of Cody and May, a human couple preparing to divorce, who are forced to work together after being turned into living dolls.

According to Variety, Hazelight has partnered with dj2 Entertainment - which also has adaptations of Tomb Raider, Disco Elysium, and Sleeping Dogs in the works - in order to bring its acclaimed title to both film and television. Pat Casey and Josh Miller - the writing duo behind dj2's live-action "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies - will be working on the big screen version.

It Takes Two - Official 'We're Better Together' Trailer.

"Just like the rest of the gaming world," says dj2 Entertainment in a statement accompanying the news, "we fell head-over-heels in love with Cody, May, Rose, Dr. Hakim and the imaginative fantasy universe Hazelight have created, and can't wait to bring these characters - and this world - to life on the big and small screen."

It appears to be early stages for the It Takes Two adaptation, however, and Variety's sources say no studio or network is currently attached to the project - although it's reportedly the subject of a "multi-party bidding war" at present.

If you've yet to experience the co-operative delights of Hazelight's It Takes Two, it's definitely worth checking out. Eurogamer's Robert Purchese had a few issues with its approach to the subject of divorce, but still found himself won over by its ceaselessly inventive platform action. "This is a rare kind of co-op experience, with an energy and imagination and playfulness that sometimes rivals Nintendo's," he wrote in his Recommended review. "As a toy, it can be a joy, and it will create some co-op moments to remember."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about It Takes Two

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Take a peek at the Halo TV series' latest trailer

Halo from the otherside.

43

Fortnite reportedly set to welcome Paramount franchises

First up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

39

System Shock TV adaptation will be helmed by writer of last year's Mortal Kombat movie

Greg Russo scripting and directing series.

21

Westworld series co-creator Jonathan Nolan to direct Amazon's Fallout TV show premiere

Bunker down.

20

Scott Pilgrim anime show in the works

And Scott Pilgrim's artist/creator Bryan Lee O'Malley is writing and executive producing it.

12

You may also enjoy...

Hazelight Studios' acclaimed It Takes Two being adapted for film and television

Currently focus of a "multi-party bidding war".

1

Sony buying Bungie for $3.6bn

Destiny 2 and future games to remain multiplatform.

201

Apex Legends' new gameplay trailer showcases Control mode, "sabotaged" Olympus map

Ahead of next week's launch.

GTA: Vice City leads new PlayStation Now games

A rockstar addition.

13

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly talks Call of Duty's future on PS5, Crysis 4 and Uncharted PS5

Plus: could another player enter the console market?

3

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store