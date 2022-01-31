Final Fantasy 7 directors share 25th anniversary message promising "even more" new projects

UPDATE 3pm UK: A reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Remake part two is due this year.

Yoshinori Kitase was speaking during an anniversary event in Japan. "We are hard at work on Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, so please look forward to that. In addition, with regards to the long awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake [Part 2]… there will be more information… this year if we can," he said.

With regards to the Remake sequel being revealed this year, he said: "Well yeah. We just started the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII, so we want to celebrate and get fans excited, so within the next 12 months we want to share some information. Look forward to more information!"

Kitase's comments were translated by PushDustIn and provided to VGC.

ORIGINAL STORY 11am UK: Square Enix has shared a message from the Final Fantasy 7 directors to begin celebrations of the game's 25th anniversary.

This year also marks the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series.

However, while the post does note "even more new FF7 projects" are in the works, there's no mention of Remake part two - what we're all waiting for.

"FF7 has re-emerged as the latest game in the series once again, with titles like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, and you can look forward to even more exciting new developments in future!" said Yoshinori Kitase, Final Fantasy 7 director and Remake project producer.

"And there will be even more new FF7 projects that started up after the remake coming in future too," said Tetsuya Nomura, Final Fantasy 7 character designer and Remake project creative director.

"The team see this 25th anniversary as a waypoint on our journey with FF7, and will continue pressing ahead to even greater things, so please keep supporting us going forward!"

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we're delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIl — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Following the Remake, Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier is now available on mobile, and next there's Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, a remake of the original game coming this year to mobile.

Beyond that, it's unclear what these new projects will be - or when we might hear more about the release of Remake part two. Let's hope it's not NFT related.

Square Enix has also released new Final Fantasy 7 25th anniversary logos featuring Cloud, Sephiroth and Zack Fair.

Here's a first look at the brand-new Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary logos.



We hope you're ready for the year ahead! #FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/dniDnfn4tw — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

In the meantime, modders have been working on adding 60fps support to the original Final Fantasy 7 on PC.