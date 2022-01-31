Elden Ring will feature poison swamps because Miyazaki loves making them

Poison paradise.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 31 January 2022

Hidetaka Miyazaki loves poison swamps, even if you don't.

The Souls games are notorious for including dark, dank swamp areas filled with toxic enemies: the nightmarish Valley of Defilement in Demon's Souls, or the endless depths of Blighttown in Dark Souls.

Elden Ring is set to also include poison areas, of course. That's because Miyazaki loves them - he just can't help himself.

"In terms of how the player feels when they encounter this area that is a different story," Miyazaki told Game Informer.

"But when making the game I rediscovered my love for making poison swamps. I know how people feel about them, but you know, suddenly I realise I'm in the middle of making one and I just can't help myself. It just happens."

The Souls games are plagued by both poison and the more virulent toxicity. But that's not all you'll find in Elden Ring.

Mild Elden Ring spoiler.

"In terms of Elden Ring's story and setting there is something that is especially horrible that exists and persists in this world," said Miyazaki. "I'll go ahead and say the name so it's something that you can look forward to, it's called the Scarlet Rot, this is something that is separate a little bit from poison or toxicity but I hope you look forward to it."

It's unclear yet if this will be a new status effect, or if the Scarlet Rot is more of a story feature. Either way, it seems like this affliction runs deep in the veins of Elden Ring and considering Miyazaki's self-admitted masochist tendencies, this will be something for poison fans to look forward to - or not.

Miyazaki also discussed the game's difficulty in a PlayStation Blog, saying he hopes more players will finish Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is due out on 25th February across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and PC.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki discusses Elden Ring difficulty

"I think more players will finish it this time."

92

Sony releases first footage of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 Pro

Still has more foliage than Arceus.

50

Don't worry, Miyamoto doesn't like Navi either

Hey, listen!

41

Previously-unseen Star Wars 1313 Boba Fett gameplay surfaces

This is the way.

34

Resident Evil 4 HD fan-made remaster coming next month

Nothing Wong here.

18

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store