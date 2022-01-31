Dwayne Johnson to star in Call of Duty film, report suggests

Can you smell what The Rock is shooting?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 31 January 2022

According to a new report, Dwayne Johnson's new video game film will be Call of Duty.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Men's Journal, Johnson briefly mentioned he was working on bringing "one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen".

It's now been reported that the game is Call of Duty, according to sources close to movie news site Giant Freakin Robot.

It's currently unknown what the story or setting of the film will be. With the first game taking place in World War 2 but later games moving to modern warfare and into the future, there are plenty of options.

Further, Johnson is said to be in talks about the new film but his role hasn't been confirmed. His interview does suggest he's confident about getting a role, but the film could go ahead with or without him.

A film based on Call of Duty has been in the works since 2015. A report in 2018 suggested that Sicario 2 director Stefano Sollima was in negotiations to helm the film.

Now, with Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, perhaps talks about a Call of Duty film have been refreshed - with Johnson starring in a leading role.

