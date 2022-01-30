Warframe's next expansion is Angels of the Zariman

It's "coming soon".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 30 January 2022

Warframe's next expansion will be called Angels of the Zariman.

Revealed by way of a recent developer livestream and then via the game's social media channels, Angels of the Zariman is said to be a "direct follow-up" to The New War, although the Digital Extremes team stopped short of revealing when, exactly, the new content will release, beyond confirming it'll be "coming soon" as part of the Warframe 31.5 update.

You can watch the reveal yourself in full in the video below:

A follow-up tweet from the team shows concept art for Angels of the Zariman, and confirms there'll be "a new Quest, a new Warframe, new game modes, and much more", whilst a subsequent message teased that "cross-play and cross-save are top priorities for 2022".

Warframe is free-to-play on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. The New War - Warframe's previously highly anticipated new story expansion - launched simultaneously on all platforms last December and was described by DE as the game's "biggest narrative expansion...so far".

