Microids will make two Agatha Christie games - and one will feature "a brand new adventure"

Microids has been engaged to create two new video games based upon the words - and worlds - of Agatha Christie.

The French publisher will reportedly "take players into the detective Hercule Poirot's universe through a revisited classic and a brand new adventure", suggesting at least one of the new projects is an entirely new story.

The two games will reportedly be developed by two studios, although Microids is only willing to share the name of one of them for now: the newly formed Microids Studio Lyon. They come after the companies' prior "successful collaborations", Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, and Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases.

"100 years on from my great grandmother's first published novel, it is wonderful that her stories and characters continue to be enjoyed across the globe in all different formats including games," said James Prichard, chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with the team at Microids and look forward to developing these two new games featuring Hercule Poirot."

"Agatha Christie's work is timeless and captivates all generations of investigation fans alike. We are eager to tell you more about the project we'll start to work on very soon," added David Chomard, director of Microids Studio Lyon.