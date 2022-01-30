Microids will make two Agatha Christie games - and one will feature "a brand new adventure"

"It's wonderful that her stories continue to be enjoyed in all different formats including games."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 30 January 2022

Microids has been engaged to create two new video games based upon the words - and worlds - of Agatha Christie.

The French publisher will reportedly "take players into the detective Hercule Poirot's universe through a revisited classic and a brand new adventure", suggesting at least one of the new projects is an entirely new story.

The two games will reportedly be developed by two studios, although Microids is only willing to share the name of one of them for now: the newly formed Microids Studio Lyon. They come after the companies' prior "successful collaborations", Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, and Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases.

"100 years on from my great grandmother's first published novel, it is wonderful that her stories and characters continue to be enjoyed across the globe in all different formats including games," said James Prichard, chairman and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with the team at Microids and look forward to developing these two new games featuring Hercule Poirot."

"Agatha Christie's work is timeless and captivates all generations of investigation fans alike. We are eager to tell you more about the project we'll start to work on very soon," added David Chomard, director of Microids Studio Lyon.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Agatha Christie: The A.B.C. Murders

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Rip-off Wordle clones with ads and purchases hit app stores

"We're going to the f***ing moon."

40

Wordle creator says plan is to stay free, and ad-free

"I don't understand why something can't just be fun."

28

Dev behind 5-year-old Wordle app donates sudden windfall to charity as users mistakenly flock to his game

"I figured we could turn this very strange, once in a lifetime scenario and make it something amazing!".

21

Telltale Games' second Sam & Max season Beyond Time and Space is being remastered

Out in December on Xbox, Switch, and PC.

16

Big Brain Academy demo now on Nintendo Switch

Mind out.

4

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Moncage review - a simply beautiful story-puzzler

It's hip to be square.

30

Review | Bonfire Peaks review - we'll burn it down together

Boxing clever.

5

Essential | Outer Wilds Echoes of the Eye review - a wondrous, spooky addition to the solar system

Look again.

30

Feature | The joy of treating demos like a finished game

Discworlds.

116

New Pokémon Snap walkthrough, story guide, objective list and tips

Our walkthrough for New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store