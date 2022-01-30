Details of a PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 have popped up online

A next-gen version has reportedly been spotted on PlayStation's backend database.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 30 January 2022

A PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 may be on the way.

Though right now it's just a rumour sparked by an early sighting of the game on PlayStation's store database, Twitter account PlayStation Game Size - which routinely, and accurately, provides us with early information about the file size and release dates of upcoming titles - believes the PS5 version of the game will release in "mid-February - early-March".

It tallies with the release window CD Projekt Red shared with us back in October. However, if true, Cyberpunk 2077 will be up against stiff competition from the likes of Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, both of which drop around the same time.

Don't forget that players with current-gen versions of the will be able to upgrade to the next-gen editions for no extra charge.

ICYMI, Cyberpunk 2077's standing on Steam has recently improved - it now has a "Very Positive" user rating and is one of the top-selling games on the platform.

As Wes surmised at the time, Cyberpunk 2077 suffered a disastrous launch and caused developer CD Projekt severe reputational damage it has yet to recover from. It went so badly, CD Projekt changed how it operates to develop multiple AAA games and expansions in parallel, and only begin promoting its creations much closer to release.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Cyberpunk 2077

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki discusses Elden Ring difficulty

"I think more players will finish it this time."

92

The Elder Scrolls 6 may still be in pre-production

The claim was made via a now-deleted LinkedIn profile.

80

Here's another extended look at Elden Ring

Reducing player stress was a major focus.

56

Final Fantasy 7 looks glorious in 60fps

Slum it no longer.

32

Dragon Age 4 won't launch in 2022, reports suggest

Scale down expectations.

18

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

39

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store