343 Industries believes it has fixed Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle issues

Developer 343 Industries believes it has finally rectified the problem that's been causing all ongoing matchmaking issues in Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle playlist.

Though we're seemingly not going to see a hotfix deployed until 3rd February "at the earliest", it should be good news for larger groups of friends who have been struggling to connect to a lobby with their fireteam intact.

"Using the telemetry we received from the hotfix on January 19, we were able to make a new build with an update that we believe should address the core issue impacting the BTB playlist," senior community manager, John Junyszek, explained in an update on the Halo Waypoint website.

"The studio ran a successful playtest today and plans to send it off for certification on Monday. After it's sent off, it will take some time to go through the certification process and to find out if it's approved.

"Once it's approved, we'll begin preparing to release it to the public," Junyszek added. "Since there's still a little more of the internal release process to go through, the earliest we'd expect this hotfix to land would be next Thursday, February 3."

ICYMI, Microsoft recently confirmed that Halo Infinite has enjoyed the biggest launch in the series' history with over 20 million players and rumour has it, support studio Certain Affinity may be working on a new game mode for Halo Infinite.