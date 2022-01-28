UFL takes aim at FIFA and eFootball with big-money signings

There's a new football video game - and it has some big names behind it.

UFL is in development at a studio called Strikerz Inc., and has supposedly been in the works since 2016. It's free with, as the developers say, "no mandatory payments or yearly fees."

"The game is designed to be a fair to play experience emphasising a skill-first approach with zero pay-to-win options," Strikerz Inc., said.

These marketing quotes are clearly designed to position UFL in contrast to EA's pay-to-win FIFA Ultimate Team mode, and Konami's beleaguered eFootball.

But can this newcomer compete with the established football giants in competitive licensing? EA enjoys a vice-like grip on football licences - although there are doubts over its ongoing relationship with FIFA. If Konami can't compete with EA, how can this relatively unknown newcomer?

Well, Strikerz Inc., has a handful of big names on board already, including Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne and struggling Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku. UFL has also signed a partnership deal with Celtic, West Ham, Borussia Mönchengladbach, AS Monaco, and Beşiktaş JK, and a licence agreement with Sporting CP and Shakhtar Donetsk FC.

UFL held its big gameplay reveal overnight in the video above. In the 18-minute video, Eugene Nashilov, CEO of Strikerz, Inc., talks at length about the game, but of most interest is the snippet gameplay. It's hard to glean much from this - UFL looks a bit like FIFA and eFootball! Hopefully we'll get a better idea of what to expect in the months to come.

UFL is due out later this year on PlayStation and Xbox. One to watch?