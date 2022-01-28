UFL takes aim at FIFA and eFootball with big-money signings

Fair play?

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 28 January 2022

There's a new football video game - and it has some big names behind it.

UFL is in development at a studio called Strikerz Inc., and has supposedly been in the works since 2016. It's free with, as the developers say, "no mandatory payments or yearly fees."

"The game is designed to be a fair to play experience emphasising a skill-first approach with zero pay-to-win options," Strikerz Inc., said.

These marketing quotes are clearly designed to position UFL in contrast to EA's pay-to-win FIFA Ultimate Team mode, and Konami's beleaguered eFootball.

But can this newcomer compete with the established football giants in competitive licensing? EA enjoys a vice-like grip on football licences - although there are doubts over its ongoing relationship with FIFA. If Konami can't compete with EA, how can this relatively unknown newcomer?

Well, Strikerz Inc., has a handful of big names on board already, including Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne and struggling Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku. UFL has also signed a partnership deal with Celtic, West Ham, Borussia Mönchengladbach, AS Monaco, and Beşiktaş JK, and a licence agreement with Sporting CP and Shakhtar Donetsk FC.

UFL held its big gameplay reveal overnight in the video above. In the 18-minute video, Eugene Nashilov, CEO of Strikerz, Inc., talks at length about the game, but of most interest is the snippet gameplay. It's hard to glean much from this - UFL looks a bit like FIFA and eFootball! Hopefully we'll get a better idea of what to expect in the months to come.

UFL is due out later this year on PlayStation and Xbox. One to watch?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about UFL

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director  |  wyp100

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

FIFA Ultimate Team traders say they're being targeted by hackers who are clearing their accounts of FIFA Points and coins

UPDATE: EA says it's investigating.

44

WWE 2K22 details, including the cover, allegedly leak online

The lord works in Mysterio ways.

28

Grid Legends drops new Story Mode video teaser

And the story mode is called "Driven to Glory".

16

Windjammers sequel coming to consoles and PC next year

Arrives 28 years after the original.

15

EA confirms FIFA Ultimate Team trader accounts hacked

"We know we must do better."

11

You may also enjoy...

Feature | The big interview: EA, FIFA and loot boxes

"Kids should not be spending in our game."

218

Liverpool star quits FIFA 22 tournament early to play real-life match, scores after just 97 seconds, does gamer celebration

Sprint button.

10

Manchester United to be renamed Manchester UFC from Football Manager 22 onwards after trademark dispute

Red devils.

35

Feature | eFootball is clearly not ready for its bizarre launch

Nuts.

97

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

69

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store