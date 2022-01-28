NetherRealm dev teases Mortal Kombat 12 in deleted tweet

A NetherRealm developer has teased Mortal Kombat 12 in a now-deleted tweet.

Jonathan Andersen, senior production manager at NetherRealm, tweeted the image below before scrubbing it 10 minutes later. But of course the internet spotted it and saved it for analysis (thanks, reddit!).

The chance of the tweet being an accident is Sub Zero percent.

Squint at the top right-hand corner of the image and you'll see the bottom of Anderson's monitor, which includes "MK12_Mast". That'll be Mortal Kombat 12, then.

In keeping with the tease is an email from someone called Christine warning against sharing a video because NetherRealm's fans "eagerly scrape the internet" for this stuff. Indeed they do, Christine.

It feels about time NetherRealm talked about its next game, given it's been nearly three years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11 and DLC releases ended in July. It had been thought the DC-flavoured fighting game Injustice 3 would be the studio's next launch, but uncertainty over the future of NetherRealm within the bowels of parent company Warner Bros. apparently sparked a re-jig to Mortal Kombat so the studio is less-reliant on the heavily-controlled superheroes within Warner's stable. NetherRealm was always going to get around to releasing Mortal Kombat 12, of course - Mortal Kombat 11 ended up selling more than 12m copies.

Was Andersen's tweet an accident? I doubt it. Hopefully it won't be long before the teases end and we see Mortal Kombat 12 in action.