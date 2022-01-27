Two Point Campus launches in May, and via Xbox Game Pass on day one

Two Point Campus now has a release date: 17th May.

It's coming out across PC and consoles: Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. It's also coming to Game Pass on day one for both Xbox and PC.

Announced last year, it's from the developer of Two Point Hospital - itself a spiritual successor to Theme Hospital - and instead sees you designing and managing a university campus.

This isn't just any university though. Students will enrol in bizarre, over the top courses, as well as extra-curricular activities with the trademark humour the series is known for.

Check out the new release date trailer above, which shows off the gastronomy and robotics classes.

Easy to use creative tools allow players to create their campus from scratch too, adding pathways, gardens, and dormitories alongside whacky classrooms.

The game is available to pre-order now, which will net players some exclusive in-game items. Owners of Two Point Hospital will also get extra cosmetics when pre-ordering.