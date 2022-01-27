Two Point Campus launches in May, and via Xbox Game Pass on day one

Freshers unite.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter

Two Point Campus now has a release date: 17th May.

It's coming out across PC and consoles: Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. It's also coming to Game Pass on day one for both Xbox and PC.

Announced last year, it's from the developer of Two Point Hospital - itself a spiritual successor to Theme Hospital - and instead sees you designing and managing a university campus.

This isn't just any university though. Students will enrol in bizarre, over the top courses, as well as extra-curricular activities with the trademark humour the series is known for.

Check out the new release date trailer above, which shows off the gastronomy and robotics classes.

Easy to use creative tools allow players to create their campus from scratch too, adding pathways, gardens, and dormitories alongside whacky classrooms.

The game is available to pre-order now, which will net players some exclusive in-game items. Owners of Two Point Hospital will also get extra cosmetics when pre-ordering.

1

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Two Point Campus

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Dev of upcoming Dune RTS went for "cartoonish" art style so looking at a desert planet for hours on end isn't boring

Shifting sands.

49

Digital board game Pandemic has been removed from sale "for a multitude of reasons" Asmosdee "cannot disclose"

"Withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice."

21

Ubisoft's The Settlers reboot launches in March

Building anticipation.

16

Players refuse to restock frontline of wartime MMO Foxhole in protest over state of game

Entrenched position.

16

Crusader Kings 3 coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S in March

Earn your crowning achievements.

11

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Beast Breaker review: smart, heart-warming strategy reminiscent of Peggle

A mouseketeer's adventure.

12

Here's a full Age of Empires 4 multiplayer match

Village people.

8

Firaxis reveals Marvel's Midnight Suns, a "tactical RPG" that's less XCOM than you might think

Wolverine! Blade! Ghost Rider! The Hunter?

15

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

224

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store