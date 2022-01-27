Same-sex marriage coming to Crusader Kings 3

Same-sex marriage is being added to Crusader Kings 3 in its next update.

While the base game allows players to express same-sex attraction, it's not possible to formalise this in marriage.

Modders previously attempted to fix this with mods to allow for same-sex concubines and marriage, but these were removed by developer Paradox as they broke the game.

"Before 1.3, same-sex concubinage was unintentionally possible to mod in, but had the potential to cause a variety of errors. In 1.3 we explicitly restricted it in code as part of fixing a concubine-related bug, believing it'd never been possible at all," the developer said in a blog from April 2021.

Since then, Paradox has been testing same-sex marriage and its impact on bugs. Now, the feature will be added officially in the 1.5 update coming alongside the Royal Court DLC.

"Coming with 1.5 is support for same-sex marriage, not only just in mods either but as a new game rule alongside the Same-Sex relations game rule so you can use it in un-modded games too. We've updated a variety of AI logic and interactions and content to take that into account when playing," reads a new blog post.

"This is something that we're very happy to be able to put into the game and have support in the game rules for unmodded games too, it is something that a lot of the team and community wanted and we are glad it is finally going to be shipped in 1.5."

Whether you're looking to take over the world with the gay agenda or just want to feel seen, this is a welcome piece of representation.

The update and DLC are due to hit on 8th February.

Then, in March, the game will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.