Previously-unseen Star Wars 1313 Boba Fett gameplay surfaces

The infamous, long-ago cancelled Star Wars 1313 has surfaced again, this time via a chunk of previously-unseen gameplay featuring Boba Fett.

A fresh video featuring footage of the bounty hunter was uploaded to YouTube today - well timed with the ongoing release of The Book of Boba Fett show!

The gameplay chunk is very Uncharted - which perhaps isn't a surprise considering it was worked on by Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig. It shows Fett exploring a market area of Coruscant, before embarking on a rooftop platforming chase. (Hey, couldn't he just use his jetpack?)

The footage was surfaced by The Vault, a video games archive project which has previously dug up footage of the similarly-cancelled Star Wars Battlefield 3.

Star Wars 1313 would have opened with a younger Boba Fett on Tatooine (again, very Book of Boba Fett...). Set between the prequels and the original trilogy, Fett would buddy up with a new droid partner and gain his armour until he'd arrived at his classic costume.

Later stages of the game would have taken Fett to run-down sections of Coruscant, where he would investigate its various crime families. Tauntaun smuggling would also have been part of the game's story.

Star Wars 1313 was first announced back at E3 2012, but it was placed on hold the following year following the Disney buy-out of Lucasfilm. Later that year, Disney announced it had ended internal game development at LucasArts, cancelling the 1313 and other Star Wars projects.