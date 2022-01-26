Southern gothic mystery Norco puzzles out March release

Progress from Act One demo carries over.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 26 January 2022

Norco, a twisted gothic take on Southern America via a point-and-click-adventure, now has a release date for its full version.

You'll be able to venture into its rusted suburbs and swamps from 24th March, publisher Raw Fury announced today.

Norco's Act One demo is also available now via Steam, and progress in it will carry over to the full release.

Our Chris Tapsell had a tinker with the game's demo last summer, where he described it as "tantalising".

"A vast, looming chemical plant has poisoned the river and the community," he wrote. "People are fragmented and afraid of each other and themselves. All the connective tissue of the world has been pulled apart, and following a thread of mystery about your mother, her investigation, and that horrible plant might pull it back together, might not.

"Norco's dark and heavy stuff, and maybe a little over-fond of itself - but so it should be. It's great, and I'm sold."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Norco

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Rip-off Wordle clones with ads and purchases hit app stores

"We're going to the f***ing moon."

40

Wordle creator says plan is to stay free, and ad-free

"I don't understand why something can't just be fun."

28

Dev behind 5-year-old Wordle app donates sudden windfall to charity as users mistakenly flock to his game

"I figured we could turn this very strange, once in a lifetime scenario and make it something amazing!".

21

Telltale Games' second Sam & Max season Beyond Time and Space is being remastered

Out in December on Xbox, Switch, and PC.

16

Tetris: The Grand Master may be on the way to consoles

Gone in a flash.

15

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | Moncage review - a simply beautiful story-puzzler

It's hip to be square.

30

Review | Bonfire Peaks review - we'll burn it down together

Boxing clever.

5

Essential | Outer Wilds Echoes of the Eye review - a wondrous, spooky addition to the solar system

Look again.

30

Feature | The joy of treating demos like a finished game

Discworlds.

116

New Pokémon Snap walkthrough, story guide, objective list and tips

Our walkthrough for New Pokémon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

6

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store