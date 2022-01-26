Resident Evil 4 HD fan-made remaster coming next month

News by Ed Nightingale
Updated on 26 January 2022

A release date has been announced for a Resident Evil 4 fan-made remaster eight years in the making.

Titled Resident Evil 4 HD Project, the aim of the project is to upscale the textures using the original sources collected by Capcom during the original game's development.

That means travelling to locations in Spain and Wales to gather higher resolution assets and convert them into the game, according to the project FAQ.

Further, the project will correct texture mapping, improve lighting and enhance objects to 3D models, while maintaining the artistic vision of the original game.

"Our intent throughout the project is to remain true to the original visuals and artistic intent," reads the FAQ. "The best kind of feedback we receive is when people say that the game looks like what they imagined it to look like when they first played it 10 years ago. While we are not perfect, we continually refer back to the original texture assets to ensure we do not deviate in a significant manner."

The developer duo behind the project have released a new trailer, noting that every texture in the game has been remastered.

It's coming out on 2nd February and is compatible with Steam's Resident Evil 4 versions 1.0.6 and 1.1.0.

The project contains not only the main campaign, but the Mercenaries mode, Assignment Ada, and the Separate Ways minigames too.

Resident Evil 4 is certainly seeing a resurgence in popularity. Rumours abound of an official Capcom remake, but in the meantime a VR version of the game has proven particularly successful.

