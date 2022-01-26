Planet Coaster, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep come to PlayStation Plus in February

Alongside UFC 4.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 26 January 2022

With February (you may better know it by its more common name, Elden Ring month) less than a week away, it's time to do the subscription service additions dance once more. First up is PlayStation Plus, with Sony now confirming Planet Coaster, UFC 4, and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep as February's library additions.

It's a pleasingly eclectic bunch, that, starting with Frontier Developments' Planet Coaster, which joins PlayStation Plus for PlayStation 5 only. It's a game that seeks to serve up a heap of classic theme park management action, but even speaking as a huge management sim fan that's happy to hoover up anything the genre has to offer, Planet Coaster comes up disappointingly short if you're looking for a tycoon game with mechanical depth and interesting strategic play. Where it shines, though, is in its immensely powerful creation tools, giving players everything they need to build some truly breathtaking parks and rides.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition - Launch Trailer.

February's other two PlayStation Plus additions are available to both PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners, beginning with UFC 4, the latest instalment in EA's fighting series, which features the likes of a Career Mode, Blitz Battles challenges and Online World Championships. I am absolutely the worst person to explain UFC to you in anything resembling a convincing fashion, however, so I'll just move right on from here.

Finally for February is Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, a standalone version of Borderlands 2's much-loved tabletop-inspired DLC episode. This one trades the post-apocalyptic thrills of the main game for distinctly more fantasy flavoured fare, all doled out with typically spirited aplomb by Ashly Burch's Tiny Tina. Assault on Dragon Keep joins PlayStation Plus ahead of developer Gearbox's similarly styled Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, which launches later this year. For more information on that, check out Ishraq's interview with the team from last November.

Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure.

All the above become available to PlayStation Plus members at the start of February and can be added to libraries until 28th February. Those yet to pick up the current offerings - Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic - have until next Monday, 31st January to do so.

