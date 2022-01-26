Crusader Kings 3 coming to PS5, Xbox Series X/S in March

Earn your crowning achievements.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 26 January 2022

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Crusader Kings 3 will launch on 29th March, publisher Paradox has announced.

The historical strategy threequel originally launched for PC in September 2020, and has long been set for a console launch at some point.

As expected, this console version will be released exclusively for current-gen machines, which developer Lab42 previously said would allow "super-fast load times".

Today, Paradox said that Crusader Kings 3 on console had been adapted so that its interface and controls were tailored to larger screens and gamepads.

On PS5, stressed characters will show the pressure they are under via resistance applied to the DualSense controller's Adaptive Triggers.

In September last year, Paradox was accused of "bullying and gender discrimination" following the publication of a union-led employee survey. Almost half of employees who responded said that had experienced "mistreatment".

Subsequent reporting by Eurogamer and Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet further detailed a "culture of silence" at Paradox, instances of harassment, and a culture where women were seen as token hires.

