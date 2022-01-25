Saw content comes to the Dead by Daylight Archives

Do you wanna play a game?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 25 January 2022

New content based on the Saw film franchise is coming to Dead by Daylight.

Tome 10: SAW will be available in the Archives mode from 26th January - the first fully licensed Tome.

Players will uncover the memories of Amanda Young (The Pig killer, a student of Jigsaw) and Detective Tapp, eventually unlocking new outfits for the fan-favourite characters.

"Over and above our primary objective of providing our fans with fun and continuously renewed content, one of our goals when integrating a powerful movie franchise such as Saw is to invite a larger community into the Dead by Daylight universe," said Mathieu Côté, game director.

"With Tome 10 of the Archives, we have the chance to speak to a completely new audience through the voice of Jigsaw in our Reveal Trailer."

Each Tome in the Archives mode brings time-limited challenges to complete with unique rewards. This Saw Tome will add over 60 cosmetic items, including 12 new outfits, charms, and more.

The new outfit for The Pig will see her wearing the robes of her mentor, Saw's iconic villain Jigsaw.

Tome 10: SAW will be available from 26th January across all platforms: PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch, Stadia, and PC (Steam, Epic, Windows Store).

The game's next full chapter will be based on Japanese cult horror Ringu, coming in March.

