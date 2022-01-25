Rabbids head to Mars on Netflix next month

Bwaah to the future.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 25 January 2022

Ubisoft's lovable Rabbids are back, and now they're heading to Mars on Netflix.

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars will launch for Netflix next month, on 18th February.

This hour-long animated feature follows four seasons of CGI-animated Rabbid cartoons, and tells the story of a mission to terraform Mars which goes badly wrong. Here's a trailer:

Mission to Mars seems separate from the full-blown Rabbids movie project, which Ubisoft has has been slowly trying to get out of development hell since at least 2014.

The latest word on that was that Lionsgate and Ubisoft had tapped Robot Chicken writers Matt Senreich, Tom Sheppard, and Zeb Wells to pen the script - although this was back in December 2019.

Back in the world of games, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is in development for launch on Nintendo Switch sometime later in 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Watch Dogs Legion will no longer be updated

Previous multiplayer seasons will repeat.

47

US court permanently bans Roblox YouTuber accused of staff harassment and terrorist threats

Must also pay $150,000 in damages.

19

Dark Souls PC online servers are down following reports of a security issue

The servers have been "temporarily deactivated to allow the team to investigate".

17

Nintendo takes aim at fan-made Pokémon FPS

Shot down.

14

Saudi-backed group buys ESL for $1bn

And esports platform Faceit for $500m.

10

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store