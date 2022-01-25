Rabbids head to Mars on Netflix next month

Ubisoft's lovable Rabbids are back, and now they're heading to Mars on Netflix.

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars will launch for Netflix next month, on 18th February.

This hour-long animated feature follows four seasons of CGI-animated Rabbid cartoons, and tells the story of a mission to terraform Mars which goes badly wrong. Here's a trailer:

Mission to Mars seems separate from the full-blown Rabbids movie project, which Ubisoft has has been slowly trying to get out of development hell since at least 2014.

The latest word on that was that Lionsgate and Ubisoft had tapped Robot Chicken writers Matt Senreich, Tom Sheppard, and Zeb Wells to pen the script - although this was back in December 2019.

Back in the world of games, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is in development for launch on Nintendo Switch sometime later in 2022.