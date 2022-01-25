Input lag for N64 games improved in latest update for Nintendo Switch Online

Plus reflections return in Ocarina of Time.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 25 January 2022

Nintendo is gradually making improvements to the Nintendo 64 app for Switch Online players.

Last week the addition of Banjo-Kazooie to the service came with a 1.2 update for the app that made some changes, including reduced input lag.

According to YouTube channel Modern Vintage Gamer, the input lag has been significantly improved across the board.

"The input lag has had some work," he said. "It's certainly not fixed, but it is better than the original release and it does show me that Nintendo is listening, or at least reading the feedback and trying to address these things."

Using The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as an example, the input lag has been improved from between 5-6 frames of lag to 1-2 frames. Other games may vary.

"Again, this is not perfect, and due to the nature of emulation it may never be, [but] it's clear that Nintendo has reduced lag here and overall the game does feel much better to play so this is quite a good result," he said.

What's more, Ocarina of Time has seen a further improvement.

Fans of the game will be familiar with the battle with Dark Link in the Water Temple, which takes place in a room flooded with water and ambient fog. Except in the Switch emulation the water wasn't reflective and the fog is gone, meaning the encounter lost much of its atmosphere.

Now the water texture has been fixed to add in a reflective surface, though the fog is still missing.

That lack of fog can be seen throughout Ocarina of Time. It means objects in the distance now pop far more than they should, so the game shows its age more clearly when compared to the original release.

The emulation isn't perfect, then, but through incremental changes it seems Nintendo is listening to fan feedback.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Here's a new trailer for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

The remastered collection is out next week on PS5, and later this year on PC.

57

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a release date

May the force be with April 5th.

52

Majora's Mask next game to join Nintendo Online

Release date yet to be de-termina-d.

30

Here's Tomb Raider running on a Game Boy Advance

Crofty.

23

Mistborn author jokes From Software should have come to him for Elden Ring

"George doesn't play games! George has no idea!"

23

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store