Streamers are broadcasting Pokémon Arceus: Legends ahead of release

Internet rife with spoilers.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 24 January 2022

Streamers are already broadcasting Pokémon Arceus: Legends ahead of its release date this week.

The notoriously secretive Pokémon Company has been especially silent about the forthcoming game, with no access for hands-on previews and information controlled through limited trailers.

Yet the game has still leaked before release, with the internet already rife with spoilers - we won't be revealing any here.

It's unclear how streamers have got their hands on the game, be it through official boxed copies or other digital data leaks.

Still, at the time of writing, at least 15 streamers on Twitch from around the world are playing the game with collectively over 800 viewers watching. If you're looking to avoid spoilers, be aware of Pokémon content on Twitch.

Eurogamer has requested comment from Twitch, though it has not commented publicly on the game being streamed before launch.

There's also an argument that the leaks may be driving an increase in pre-orders. Twitter user DarkDetective suggests there's been a 21 percent increase in pre-orders at Japanese retail chain COMG! in one day since the leaks.

The leaks seem to be piquing the interest of fans ahead of release in the absence of official information from Nintendo.

The Pokémon games are frequently a major target for leakers, with both last year's Diamond and Pearl remakes and, previously, Sword and Shield leaking ahead of release.

Two Sword and Shield leakers were forced to pay $150k each in damages.

Pokémon Arceus: Legends will release officially on 28th January. Check out our impressions of the latest gameplay trailer here.

