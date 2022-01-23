Sol Cresta gets a new release date, and it's coming next month

Clear your diaries for 22nd February.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 23 January 2022

PlatinumGames' delayed Sol Cresta will release on 22nd February, 2022.

Sol Cresta was delayed from its December launch date, with Platinum's Hideki Kamiya announcing the news during an hour-long livestream titled "Sol Cresta: Hideki Kamiya's Very Sorry Stream".

However, in a new livestream broadcast over the weekend, Platinum has now confirmed that the sequel to Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta will release at the end of next month on PC, Switch, and PS4, for £40/$40 (thanks, VGC).

PlatinumGames' Kenichi Sato last week announced he will no longer serve as the company's president and CEO, positions he's held at the Bayonetta and Nier: Automata studio since 2016, with Atsushi Inaba set to take on the roles.

"Currently I feel that PlatinumGames is ready to push forward towards more innovative forms of play, and so now is better a time than ever to hand the reigns to Inaba, who has led the initiative on building the company's creative output for many years now," he said at the time.

As Tom recently summarised for us, PlatinumGames has a number of publicly announced projects currently in the works, including the long-awaited Bayonetta 3 - due to arrive on Switch later this year - alongside Square Enix's action-RPG Babylon's Fall, set for a release this March. A fourth game, codenamed Project GG, was announced back in February 2020. This will be Platinum's first self-published title and was previously teased as a new live service game for consoles.

