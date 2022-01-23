Halo Infinite players may not get their lost XP back following server issues

Halo goodbye.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 23 January 2022

Halo Infinite players who lost XP during recent server outages are seemingly unlikely to have their rewards restored.

Confirmation came via a customer support representative who responded to a player's queries about lost XP, the response for which was then shared on the game's subreddit community.

The issue is particularly contentious because rather than count time spent in-game - which would allow for players to experience server downtime without penalty - XP boosts take place in real-time, regardless of whether or not the player is actively online and playing.

"While we do not have the ability to give or replace the XP boosts you've lost during the server outage, we want to inform you that access to Halo Infinite servers is now restored," the email says (thanks, PCGN). "If you are still having trouble getting into matches, please restart the game and try again."

In other recent Halo news, 343 Industries is continuing its reward system revamp by making Credits earnable in Halo Infinite's Season 2's battle pass.

While as yet there's no date on when the changes will be implemented - Season 2 is expected to come in around May 2022 - it'll be welcomed news for Halo fans who've been unhappy that up until now, the only way to get Credits was to fork out your real-life cash.

"Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass," Jerry Hook, head of design at 343 Industries, explained on Twitter yesterday. "That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We'll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2."

The news comes just days after 343i began "rolling out changes" to the shooter's in-game store, emphasising that it is "focused on reducing pricing across the board".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Halo Infinite

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Halo Infinite developer is "focused on reducing pricing" in its in-game store

"We will be trying new things so that we can continue to learn and improve for the future."

57

Halo Infinite Credits will be earnable in Season 2's battle pass

"We'll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2."

29

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule - report

New orders.

24

Respawn reportedly working on single-player FPS with a focus on mobility and style

But it's not a Titanfall sequel.

19

Halo's Xbox 360 servers are now offline

MIA.

17

You may also enjoy...

New Destiny 2 dungeons won't be available in the standard edition

Deluxe edition of the Witch Queen will be required.

49

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost roadmap and upcoming events list

We have to go back.

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Destiny 2 Shattered Realm secrets, collectibles and rotation for Forest of Echoes, Debris of Dreams and Ruins of Wrath

Where to find the Season of the Lost's biggest secrets - and when you can access them.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store