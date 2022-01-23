Halo Infinite players may not get their lost XP back following server issues

Halo Infinite players who lost XP during recent server outages are seemingly unlikely to have their rewards restored.

Confirmation came via a customer support representative who responded to a player's queries about lost XP, the response for which was then shared on the game's subreddit community.

The issue is particularly contentious because rather than count time spent in-game - which would allow for players to experience server downtime without penalty - XP boosts take place in real-time, regardless of whether or not the player is actively online and playing.

"While we do not have the ability to give or replace the XP boosts you've lost during the server outage, we want to inform you that access to Halo Infinite servers is now restored," the email says (thanks, PCGN). "If you are still having trouble getting into matches, please restart the game and try again."

In other recent Halo news, 343 Industries is continuing its reward system revamp by making Credits earnable in Halo Infinite's Season 2's battle pass.

While as yet there's no date on when the changes will be implemented - Season 2 is expected to come in around May 2022 - it'll be welcomed news for Halo fans who've been unhappy that up until now, the only way to get Credits was to fork out your real-life cash.

"Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass," Jerry Hook, head of design at 343 Industries, explained on Twitter yesterday. "That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We'll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2."

The news comes just days after 343i began "rolling out changes" to the shooter's in-game store, emphasising that it is "focused on reducing pricing across the board".