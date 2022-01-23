Battlefield 2042's community-made zombies mode has been removed because of XP farming

Following reports of XP farming, Battlefield 2042 says it has removed its fan-made zombies mode.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Ripple Effect Studios' Justin Weibe - who works as senior design director on the shooter's latest instalment - says the plan is to "fix it in the future" and "keep it in alignment with standard game progression", adding that to do so, the team has also "tightened [its] review process".

​​"We've removed the Zombies mode and replaced it with Gun Game," wrote Wiebe. "Hopefully we can fix it in the future and keep it in alignment with standard game progression," Weibe tweeted (thanks, NME).

"We've also tightened our review process to make sure this doesn't happen again. Thanks for your patience and understanding."

For now, the mode has been replaced by Gun Game, and there's been no firm confirmation of when the community-created survival mode may make its return. Weibe did, however, note in a follow-up tweet that "there was potential for the mode", but it "needs to go back into the workshop for a bit".

As Matt recently summarised for us, it's been a bumpy few months for Battlefield 2042. The shooter launched in a state that saw it become one of Steam's worst-reviewed games of all time, with Eurogamer's Martin writing: "Since Battlefield 2042 went live, I've endured hard crashes, server problems and whole nights where the whole thing is simply unplayable...This is another Battlefield that's launching in a sorry state, and it's up there with Battlefield 4's infamously sorry start."

Earlier this week, DICE detailed the first set of updates heading to its beleaguered shooter over the coming weeks, promising the likes of Portal XP changes and a Scoreboard UI overhaul. Update 3.2 will offer smaller fixes and improvements focussed on stability, plus adjustments to XP in Portal mode that will "enable more servers and game types to progress on Mastery and Weekly Missions".