Steam Deck can now support games with Easy Anti-Cheat

"This means that the two largest anti-cheat services are now easily supported on Steam Deck."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 22 January 2022

Valve has confirmed that games using anti-cheat software Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC) can now be run on Steam Deck.

The update - which directly addresses developers with games on Steam - details how the team has worked in partnership with Epic to make it "simple" for PC games that use EAC to add Steam Deck support, which should, in turn, see more compatible games added to the upcoming handheld system.

"Our team has been working with Epic on Easy Anti-Cheat + Proton support over the last few months, and we're happy to announce that adding Steam Deck support to your existing EAC games is now a simple process, and doesn't require updating game binaries, SDK versions, or integration of EOS," the update states (thanks, PCGN).

"Alongside our BattlEye updates from last year, this means that the two largest anti-cheat services are now easily supported on Proton and Steam Deck."

Though Valve expressed plans to make EAC games compatible several months back, some developers intimated that the matter was "far more complex than first suspected" and may not have been possible ahead of Steam Deck's release. But now the issues have seemingly been rectified, it should hopefully make it easier for devs using EAC to get their games onto Steam Deck. Popular games that run Easy Anti-Cheat include Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Rainbow Six Siege, and Epic's own Fortnite.

Consequently, from Monday 24th January the team is "going to start" submitting Deck Verified test data for tested titles that use those anti-cheat systems, inviting developers to choose whether or not they want Valve to assess the current build of their PC game for Steam Deck, or submit a new one.

Steam Deck is seemingly still on track to meet it's revised February 2022 release date. ICYMI, Valve recently released details of the first 39 games to have been verified for the system.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Steam

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Xbox head says Microsoft has "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation"

Following Activision Blizzard acquisition.

141

Xbox boss keen to revive dormant Activision franchises

"I was looking at the IP list, I mean, let's go!"

133

Game developers aren't interested in NFTs and cryptocurrency, report suggests

According to the GDC State Of The Game Industry survey.

74

Bobby Kotick frustrates Activision Blizzard employees at internal meeting

He failed to address concerns.

56

Original plan for Assassin's Creed series was for it all to end on a spaceship

Would you Adam and Eve it.

52

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store