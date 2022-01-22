Halo Infinite Credits will be earnable in Season 2's battle pass

343 Industries is continuing its reward system revamp by making Credits earnable in Halo Infinite's Season 2's battle pass.

While as yet there's no date on when the changes will be implemented - Season 2 is expected to come in around May 2022 - it'll be welcomed news for Halo fans who've been unhappy that up until now, the only way to get Credits was to fork out your real-life cash.

"Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass," Jerry Hook, head of design at 343 Industries, explained on Twitter. "That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We'll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2."

The news comes just days after 343i began "rolling out changes" to the shooter's in-game store, emphasising that it is "focused on reducing pricing across the board".

Thanks to your continued feedback, we are happy to confirm Credits will be earnable in Season 2's Battle Pass. That means you will be able to earn Credits as part of your Halo Infinite progression. We?ll have more to share on this as we get closer to Season 2. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) January 22, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

"We've been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch," Hook explained at the time. "Using data and community feedback, we're going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite - and it all starts next week."

Halo's Xbox 360 servers are now offline. Affected games include Halo: Reach, Halo 4, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Spartan Assault, and Halo Wars - although only the 360 versions - and while the games can still be played, "online services such as challenges and file share are no longer available". It also affects players playing via backwards compatibility, too.