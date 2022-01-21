Majora's Mask next game to join Nintendo Online

Release date yet to be de-termina-d.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 21 January 2022

Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask will be the next N64 game to hit Nintendo Online.

The game will be available in February for Switch owners with the Nintendo Online Expansion Pack, though no release date has been given.

Majora's Mask is the follow up to Ocarina of Time - which is already available on the system - and follows Link as he adventures to Termina where the Moon is on a crash course with the world.

A darker, more twisted take on familiar characters, the game focuses on collecting masks to morph and gain new abilities. It also introduced the world to loveable fairy man Tingle. A remake was released for the 3DS back in 2015.

Majora's Mask was already planned to join the service, both officially confirmed and from dataminers. Perhaps Mario Golf will be next?

FAAVI_TVkAE9Ly_

We'll update this story with the release date for Majora's Mask once announced.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D

The Legend of Zelda: Majoras Mask

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Cory Barlog says Sony's own studios pushed to get PlayStation games on PC

"They were like, 'I'm tired of hearing all this. Fine, we'll do this.'"

65

New report suggests Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed to 2023

…and "it's in some sort of trouble".

63

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally has a release date

May the force be with April 5th.

51

It looks like Shadow Man: Remastered is coming to Xbox later this week

Despite no official release date.

29

Here's Tomb Raider running on a Game Boy Advance

Crofty.

23

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

101

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store