GTA: Trilogy physical version coming to Switch next month

Better late than never.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 21 January 2022

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is coming to Switch next month.

Though already available digitally on the eShop, the physical version will be available from 11th February.

It was originally meant to be released on 7th December but was delayed by Rockstar following the poor reception to the game's initial release in November.

Nintendo shared news of the release across its socials.

The release of the trilogy was met with widespread criticism, with multiple bugs and poor performance. The Switch version in particular was not considered a good option.

It's unclear if this physical version of the trilogy on Switch will be improved compared to the initial release, although Rockstar has patched the game across all platforms.

