Final Fantasy 7 looks glorious in 60fps

A new PC mod for the original Final Fantasy 7 bumps up the frame rate to 60fps.

As beloved as the original is, the frame rate is pretty shaky - often dropping to around 15fps during battle sequences.

Now though, thanks to the FFNx modding project, the game has never looked better with a silky smooth frame rate throughout.

The mod is currently in beta but available to download and use. It's best used with the original 1998 release version rather than later re-releases, though it will work in conjunction with other mods.

A lengthy video shows side-by-side comparisons of the game with and without the 60fps mod to truly see the difference. It also includes install instructions.

Check out the video below. Mod links are in the video description.

If the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is more your style, there are still plenty of amusing mods you can install on PC. One fan has even begun recreating the remake with the camera angles of the original game.