Dragon Age 4 won't launch in 2022, reports suggest

BioWare's Dragon Age 4 won't be ready for release this year, according to new reports.

The EA-published role-playing game has never had an official release date - and still doesn't - but Eurogamer understands the game was once pencilled in for this year.

Reliable Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson said there was "no chance" Dragon Age 4 would arrive in 2022, which GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grubb has also backed up.

According to Henderson, EA's 2022 release calendar will instead host Criterion's delayed Need for Speed game and Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel (which is still to be officially revealed, even though EA has suggested a follow-up is coming). Some form of re-release for Battlefield 2042 may also be on the cards, with EA reportedly talking over the possibility it could become free-to-play following its disappointing launch.

BioWare has been working on the next Dragon Age for years, and has dropped several teaser trailers and pieces of artwork to tide fans over. We know Dragon Age 4 will feature the Tevinter Imperium, a vast continent as-yet unexplored in Dragon Age games. We also know familiar faces will return.

Back in 2019, EA told investors Dragon Age 4 wouldn't be released until at least the upcoming financial year - beginning April 2022.

EA has long known the project will need plenty of time, then, and in 2021 it was reported the project had been retooled to ditch planned online elements. The Dragon Age 4 which eventually sees release will now be single-player only - and likely be all the better for it.