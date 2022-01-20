Steam Deck's first batch of compatibility rated games are now available for viewing

With Steam Deck currently still on track to meet its revised February 2022 release date, there's a lot of work going on behind-the-scenes in preparation for launch, including Valve's extensive drive to rate every game on Steam for compatibility with its highly anticipated portable gaming PC - and the first batch of Steam titles to have received ratings, whether that be a fully compatible Verified or otherwise, have now appeared for perusal online.

Valve first discussed its Steam Deck Verified initiative back in October, announcing it had started reviewing the entire Steam catalogue to create a new compatibility ratings system - labelling games as either Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown - that would provide Steam Deck users with a simple means of checking how games will function on their system.

Four months on, as spotted by users on the Steam Deck subreddit, Valve has starting updating Steam's database behind-the-scenes to include details of its first Verified games, with a browse of Steamdb.info revealing the company has now added compatibility details for 67 titles.

Steam Deck: Introducing Deck Verified.

To be granted a Verified rating - which denoting full compatibility with Steam Deck - a game must first pass four checks: all functionality must be accessible when using the machine's default controller configuration, Steam Deck controller icons must be shown in-game, interface text must legible on the display screen, and the default graphics configuration must perform well.

Out of the initial 67 titles currently rated, 39 have passed with flying colours to receive a Verified rating, while 23 have failed at least one test, pushing them down into the Playable category. Valheim, for instance, is noted as sometimes showing mouse, keyboard, or non-Steam Deck controller icons during play, while Subnautica loses a point for the fact some functionality isn't accessible with the default controller configuration - instead requiring the use of the touchscreen, virtual keyboard, or a community configuration. As for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, "some in-game text may be small and difficult to read".

Of the five titles currently listed as Unsupported, four aren't much of a surprise given they're designed for VR headsets. However, the one oddity arrives in the form of Persona 4 Golden, with Valve merely noting it's still working on adding Steam Deck support for the game.

It appears Valve has been periodically updating its database with new Steam Deck compatibility ratings throughout the day, so while I've detailed everything available at the time of writing below, expect that list to steadily grow. With 67 Steam games down and approximately 50,000 more to go, however, I probably won't be updating the list to completion.

VERIFIED

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

APE OUT

Castle Crashers

Celeste

Circuit Superstar

Cuphead

DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin

DARK SOULS III

DEATH STRANDING

Death's Door

Dishonored

FINAL FANTASY

Guacamelee! 2

Gunfire Reborn

Hollow Knight

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

Into the Breach

Mad Max

Manifold Garden

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

NieR:Automata

Noita

Portal 2

Psychonauts 2

RAD

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Remnant: From the Ashes

Risk of Rain

Rogue Legacy

Sable

SCARLET NEXUS

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Super Mega Baseball 3

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

The Messenger

Total War: WARHAMMER II

Tunche

Webbed

PLAYABLE

Among Trees

Black Skylands

BRAVELY DEFAULT II

Cats in Time

Cookie Clicker

Crypt of the NecroDancer

Dyson Sphere Program

Factorio

Farming Simulator 19

Inscryption

Plants vs. Zombies: Game of the Year

RimWorld

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Season of Mystery : The Cherry Blossom Murders

Slay the Spire

Stormworks: Build and Rescue

Subnautica

Swords of Legends Online

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tomb Raider

Tribes of Midgard 2

Valheim

War Thunder

UNSUPPORTED