Microsoft's big back compat sale has over 100 Xbox 360 games cheap

More than 100 backwards compatible Xbox games are currently on sale, including dozens of old gems, such as the BioShock and Gears of War series, plus GTA4, Red Dead Redemption and Bully.

A selection of OG Xbox titles are also cheap, including Max Payne, Red Faction 2 and TimeSplitters 2.

Last night, I paid just £4.18 for both TimeSplitters 2 and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, and re-awakened long-lost memories of some of its maps. Yes, it turns out, I still know the Siberia dam level by heart.

Next up, I have my eye on Burnout Revenge, which is currently £5. It's not Burnout 3, true, but I always found its experimental addition of traffic-checking made it stand on its own as a worthy entry.

If there's something from the OG Xbox or Xbox 360 era you've not yet added to your library yet, it's worth taking a look before the sale ends next Tuesday, 25th January.