Microsoft's big back compat sale has over 100 Xbox 360 games cheap

And OG Xbox classics like TimeSplitters 2 for £2.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 20 January 2022

More than 100 backwards compatible Xbox games are currently on sale, including dozens of old gems, such as the BioShock and Gears of War series, plus GTA4, Red Dead Redemption and Bully.

A selection of OG Xbox titles are also cheap, including Max Payne, Red Faction 2 and TimeSplitters 2.

Last night, I paid just £4.18 for both TimeSplitters 2 and TimeSplitters: Future Perfect, and re-awakened long-lost memories of some of its maps. Yes, it turns out, I still know the Siberia dam level by heart.

Next up, I have my eye on Burnout Revenge, which is currently £5. It's not Burnout 3, true, but I always found its experimental addition of traffic-checking made it stand on its own as a worthy entry.

If there's something from the OG Xbox or Xbox 360 era you've not yet added to your library yet, it's worth taking a look before the sale ends next Tuesday, 25th January.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about TimeSplitters 2

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Sony stock value plummets $20bn following word of Microsoft Activision Blizzard deal

Share play.

199

Sony says it expects Microsoft to "ensure Activision games are multiplatform"

PlayStation reacts to publisher's buyout.

66

Activision Blizzard boss mulled buyout of Kotaku and PC Gamer - report

In order to "change the public narrative".

52

Activision Blizzard staff react to Microsoft buyout news

No one expects the Microsoft Acquisition.

45

Logan Paul denies faking $3.5m Pokémon card scandal for clicks

"It was a sad day."

42

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store