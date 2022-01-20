Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard season two delayed

"We feel your frustrations and hear you loud and clear."

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 20 January 2022

Activision has delayed the arrival of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone's season two while it deals with numerous issues across its games.

In a blog post today, the publisher said its new season launch was being postponed by two weeks, from 2nd to 14th February.

"Currently, our community is experiencing issues across Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, and Modern Warfare," Activision wrote. "We feel your frustrations and hear you loud and clear."

Eurogamer Newscast Special: Xbox buying Activision Blizzard.

The delay comes at an extraordinary time for Activision, following months of revelations around its workplace and allegations of assault and harassment among staff, and during a period of ongoing worker action in which the QA team at Raven Software stopped work after some were told they were being let go.

And that's all before the events of this week, when Microsoft announced it would buy Activision Blizzard for nearly $70bn in a deal which will likely mean the company's controversial boss Bobby Kotick finally goes.

It's also not the first delay to Call of Duty content in recent weeks, as Activision struggles to right itself from seemingly constant turmoil. Back in November, Warzone's new Pacific map and Vanguard's first season were both pushed back by a week amid the company's crisis.

"To date, we've deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done," Activision wrote today. "We will use this additional development time to deliver updates, including optimisations to gameplay, game balancing (including weapon and equipment balancing), to fix game stability and bugs, and to ensure an overall level of polish to improve the experience for players across Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare.

"Upcoming implementations will address several concerns raised by the community and other quality-of-life improvements. Adjusting the core gameplay loop, mechanics, and balance is a continuing and important focus. Fixes will apply to your platform of choice - two generations of consoles and PC - as well as gameplay in general across all five systems."

Games in this article

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone

