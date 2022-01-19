Official update says Hogwarts Legacy still out this year, despite recent reports of a delay

Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 19 January 2022

A new update on the official Wizarding World website has re-confirmed a 2022 release date for Hogwarts Legacy, contradicting recent reports the open-world action-RPG had been delayed.

Word of a delay for Hogwarts Legacy first surfaced over the weekend, when Sacred Symbol podcast host Colin Moriarty revealed he'd been "hearing behind-the-scenes that [the] game isn't coming out this year" and that "it's in some sort of trouble".

Publisher Warner Bros. didn't immediately issue comment on the claims, leaving the status of Hogwarts Legacy uncertain, but a new update on the Wizarding World website - the official home of all things Harry Potter related - has effectively dismissed reports of a delay, writing "2022 is also the year when... Hogwarts Legacy, is set to be released", in no uncertain terms.

Hogwarts Legacy - Reveal Trailer.

Hogwarts Legacy, which is being developed by Avalanche Software, was officially announced in September 2020 - although footage of the title, confirmed to be genuine by Eurogamer sources, leaked online much earlier, in 2018 - when it was touted for release the following year. However, as 2021 got underway, Warner Bros. revealed it was pushing the game into 2022, saying, "Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs."

For all the time that's passed since Hogwarts Legacy's official unveiling, however, we still know surprisingly little about the game. Pretty much all Warner Bros. has revealed so far is that it's coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC and will be an "immersive, open-world action-RPG" set in the 1800s, with players taking on the role of a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to destroy the wizarding world.

Observant sorts might be able to tease a few more secrets out of its announcement trailer, but presumably, with a 2022 release now reconfirmed, it won't be too long before we learn more.

