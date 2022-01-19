Logan Paul denies faking $3.5m Pokémon card scandal for clicks

"It was a sad day."

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 19 January 2022

Logan Paul has denied he faked the $3.5m Pokémon card scandal, saying it was "a sad day".

Having wasted an extortionate amount of money on what he believed to be a box of first edition cards, last week Paul released a video of the unboxing where he discovered they were G.I. Joe cards instead.

The YouTuber was heavily criticised for faking the scandal in the name of content, something he's now denied.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, he said: "I see comments. They think I was acting. They think it's fake.

"But it's not. It's not fake at all. Being in that room that night was incredibly sad. The energy and the tragic feeling in the room was so palpable.

"Three and a half million dollars on f**king G.I. Joe. I cannot believe it. It was a sad day. That was a very sad day. You can't just scam someone out of millions of dollars like that without legal consequences."

Still, Paul has already received a refund of his $3.5m, something he mentioned he would receive in his unboxing video before it was even opened. He may have been sad, but he wasn't left out of pocket.

He also believes the publicity from his purchase will have helped to uncover the scammers behind the fake cards.

Now he's helping out the seller he bought from to find the scammers, so he can get his own $2.7m back.

"People have suggested making a documentary out of it," said Paul on the podcast. Bit more publicity then, eh?

