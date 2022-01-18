Square Enix sets $90 price for cloud-only Kingdom Hearts series on Nintendo Switch

The Kingdom Hearts series comes to Nintendo Switch next month on 10th February via cloud-only versions of various games - and at a price.

Individually, you'll be able to pick up Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version for $40. Both Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version cost $50 each.

Alternatively, you can get the lot via the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud edition, which is priced at $90. (At the moment, there's a 20 percent off offer if you pre-order - meaning this is temporarily $72.)

These prices are live now via the Kingdom Hearts website and US eShop. We've asked Square Enix for UK-specific pricing and will update when we get it through.

In the meantime, the $90 price point - especially just for a licence to stream these games - has raised eyebrows among fans.

It's not the first time Square Enix has been embroiled in pricing controversy, either. In December, Square Enix slapped Forspoken with a £65 price on Steam - around £15 more than many other big PC launches.

Around the same time, the PC Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade initially popped up with a placeholder £70 pricetag, though this was changed to £65 also.