Square Enix sets $90 price for cloud-only Kingdom Hearts series on Nintendo Switch

Now screaming.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 18 January 2022

The Kingdom Hearts series comes to Nintendo Switch next month on 10th February via cloud-only versions of various games - and at a price.

Individually, you'll be able to pick up Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version for $40. Both Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version cost $50 each.

Alternatively, you can get the lot via the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece for Cloud edition, which is priced at $90. (At the moment, there's a 20 percent off offer if you pre-order - meaning this is temporarily $72.)

These prices are live now via the Kingdom Hearts website and US eShop. We've asked Square Enix for UK-specific pricing and will update when we get it through.

In the meantime, the $90 price point - especially just for a licence to stream these games - has raised eyebrows among fans.

It's not the first time Square Enix has been embroiled in pricing controversy, either. In December, Square Enix slapped Forspoken with a £65 price on Steam - around £15 more than many other big PC launches.

Around the same time, the PC Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade initially popped up with a placeholder £70 pricetag, though this was changed to £65 also.

Games in this article

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

