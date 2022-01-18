Xbox Game Pass now has over 25 million subscribers

Activision Blizzard acquisition will no doubt boost subscribers further.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 January 2022

Game Pass now has over 25 million subscribers, across both Xbox and PC.

The news was part of a statement from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer as the company acquires Activision Blizzard.

Once the takeover deal closes, both new and old Activision Blizzard games will be added to the service, which will increase its value for money considerably.

"We also announced today that Game Pass now has more than 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass," says Spencer.

Last year, Microsoft bought Bethesda parent company Zenimax for $7.5bn and swiftly added its biggest titles to Game Pass: The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Doom included.

This was the biggest gaming acquisition in Microsoft's history, until Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7bn.

Sony, meanwhile, are rumoured to be releasing their own Game Pass equivalent, codenamed Spartacus.

Spencer even commented on the reports of Sony releasing their own service.

"So when I hear others doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC," he said, "it makes sense to me because I think that's the right answer... I don't really look at it as validation [of Xbox's strategies]. I actually, when I'm talking to our teams, I talk about it as an inevitability."

While details of what Sony is planning are unknown, the inclusion of Activision Blizzard games on Game Pass means competition is stiffer than ever.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Microsoft buying Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70bn

WOW.

268

PS3 games are now on the PS store, fuelling rumours backwards compatibility is on its way to PS5

Is last-last-gen finally coming to Sony consoles?

126

Gaming YouTubers have had their likenesses stolen and sold as NFTs

Alanah Pearce, James Stephanie Sterling and Caddicarus have so far been victims.

125

Sony renews legendary Psygnosis logo trademark

Owl be damned.

60

Troy Baker-backed NFT firm admits using voice lines taken from another service without permission

"We are extremely sorry about this."

47

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

67

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store