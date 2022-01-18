Death's Door, Windjammers 2 also headed to Xbox Game Pass

Plus: Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 18 January 2022

Yet more games have been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass, in what may well be one of the subscription's best months ever.

Microsoft is yet to issue its customary blog post detailing this latest crop, but an image showing the selection is already live on Xbox.com.

The brilliant Death's Door, released to critical acclaim last summer, headlines this latest round of additions. Eurogamer deemed the Zelda-like an "Essential" in our Death's Door review. There's no date yet for when this will be added, but we'll update when we have one.

Windjammers 2, the fantasy sports sequel, is also listed. It will likely launch into Game Pass when it arrives later this week on Thursday, 20th January. (It's also coming to PlayStation, PC and Switch.)

Hit rhythm series Taiko no Tatsuijin also turns up - no date for that one yet - as does canine photography game Pupperazzi (which launches 20th January).

Earlier in the month, Ubisoft confirmed Rainbow Six Extraction would launch into Xbox Game Pass on console and PC, on 20th January. The ever-popular Rainbow Six Siege will join at the same time.

And earlier today, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition was surprise-released and is available for Xbox Game Pass right now.

1

We also knew of Nobody Saves The World's debut via Xbox Game Pass yesterday. This is the new game from Guacamelee developer Drinkbox Studios, and is an action RPG where you slowly develop your baby character by taking on new forms.

Finally, Hitman Trilogy, which contains all three recent games, shoots into Xbox Game Pass this Thursday as part of the game's big Year 2 update. This adds fresh modes, VR support on PC, with much more on the way over the rest of 2022.

Here's a roundup of those titles in handy list form:

  • Nobody Saves the World - 17th January
  • Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition - 18th January
  • Hitman Trilogy - 20th January
  • Windjammers 2 - 20th January
  • Pupperazi - 20th January
  • Rainbow Six Extraction - 20th January
  • Rainbow Six Siege - 20th January
  • Death's Door - TBA
  • Taiko no Tatsuijin: The Drum Master! - TBA

January's earlier Xbox Game Pass additions included Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Gorogoa, Outer Wilds and Spelunky 2 - all of which are bangers.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

