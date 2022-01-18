Danganronpa makes surprise Xbox debut today

Danganronpa, the popular high school murder adventure series, has today arrived on Xbox for the first time.

In a surprise launch, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition has turned up for PC and Xbox One and Series X/S - and is also available for all of the above via Game Pass.

Publisher Spike Chunsoft announced the release early this morning via Twitter, though Microsoft is yet to officially include it in its Xbox Game Pass listings.

The peculiar series follows a group of high school students who are imprisoned by a sadistic bear named Monokuma who forces the teenagers to kill each other.

Part Hunger Games, part Persona, and part Saw, the horror series was a commercial success that originally launched on PlayStation Vita, and has since spawned various sequels and turned up on various other platforms - but never Xbox, until today.

Investigate murders, search for clues and talk to your classmates to prepare for a rollercoaster of a trial.? #Danganronpa is now on @Xbox and @XboxGamePass! https://t.co/Ys07zb7b1V pic.twitter.com/MkhnOKpALU — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) January 18, 2022